Tuesday, July 29, 2025
Finance Minister departs for US to finalize trade dialogue

TOP NEWS

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, departed for the United States (U.S.) on Monday to conclude the Pakistan-U.S. Trade Dialogue, a significant step in strengthening bilateral economic ties.

During the visit, final discussions will be held on a prospective trade agreement aimed at enhancing the economic relations between the two countries.

The government reiterated that robust economic and trade ties are a cornerstone of the Pakistan-U.S. bilateral relationship. The U.S. is Pakistan’s largest trading partner, and Islamabad is keen to expand cooperation beyond traditional sectors.

The dialogue will explore potential collaboration in key areas such as information technology, minerals, agriculture, and other non-conventional sectors.

The finance minister’s visit highlights Pakistan’s commitment to deepening economic engagement with the U.S. and diversifying its trade portfolio, aiming for long-term, mutually beneficial outcomes.

