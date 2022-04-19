Finance Minister Miftah Ismail to head ECC

ISLAMABAD: Newly appointed Finance Minister Miftah Ismail will head the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the federal cabinet, ARY News reported.

Sources said Miftah Ismail has been appointed as the head of the ECC with approval of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The finance minister has called a meeting of the committee this evening. This will be the first session of the ECC since his being appointed as its head.

The meeting will review refineries and oil companies’ outstanding dues.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s 37-strong cabinet was sworn in this morning. Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani administered the oath to 31 federal ministers and three state ministers at President House in capital Islamabad.

Miftah Ismail and Aisha Ghaus Pasha were appointed as finance minister and state minister for finance, respectively.

