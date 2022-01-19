Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin tests positive for COVID-19

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Senator Shaukat Tarin on Wednesday tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the second parliamentarian in a day to contract the infection, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources privy to the matter, the finance minister has quarantined himself after testing positive for the infection.

It has further emerged that the meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) has also been postponed after Shaukat Tarin, who would have headed the meeting tested positive for COVID-19.

Earlier in the day, Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif has once again tested positive for the coronavirus, PML-N spokesperson Marriyam Aurangzeb said.

She said the PML-N president was isolating himself at his residence.

Ms Aurangzeb said doctors have advised Shehbaz to take complete rest, urging people, including party workers and leaders, to pray for his swift recovery.

Pakistan’s COVID-19 tally

COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Pakistan as the country has recorded over 5,000 fresh cases of the pandemic, during the last 24 hours.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), a total of 57,669 samples were tested, out of which 5,427 turned out to be positive at the positivity rate of 9.48% as compared to yesterday’s 9.45 per cent.

With the emergence of fresh cases, the countrywide tally of cases has jumped to 1,333,521

Eight more patients of COVID-19 succumbed to the viral disease in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 29,037. The number of critical patients rose to 908.

Pakistan has conducted 24,297,430 tests so far to diagnose the deadly virus and 1,265,239 people have regained their health including 628 in the past 24 hours.

Statistics 19 Jan 22:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 57,669

Positive Cases: 5472

Positivity %: 9.48%

Deaths :8

Patients on Critical Care: 908 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) January 19, 2022

Comments