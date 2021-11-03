Finance ministry received Rs6.50bn out of Rs821.46bn recovered by NAB

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has overall recovered Rs821.46 billion, the officials of the finance ministry informed the Senate Standing Committee on Finance on Wednesday.

The meeting, chaired by committee chairman Senator Talha Mahmood was informed that the finance ministry has only received Rs6.50 billion from NAB out of the total recovered amount.

“Where are other funds, where they are being used, we don’t have any idea,” the officials informed the committee.

The committee members were shocked to hear the reply of the finance ministry officials and said strange no one has a record of such a huge amount. The committee members said the amount received from National Crime Agency the UK is also not deposited in the national kitty.

The committee summoned the auditor general of Pakistan (AGP) and the auditor of the NAB on the next meeting of the committee.

Earlier, the Senate panel had sought an explanation from State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Governor Reza Baqir over his controversial remarks about the depreciation of the rupee against the US dollar.

The SBP governor, addressing a press conference in Manchester in the UK last month, had said the rupee fall greatly benefited overseas Pakistanis sending remittances to the country.

