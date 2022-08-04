Finance ministry refutes withdrawing taxes on electricity bills

ISLAMABAD: Finance ministry on Thursday rejected the media reports claiming that the government has withdrawn taxes on electricity bills amid strong protest by traders, ARY News reported.

Taking to Twitter, the ministry said: “News being released by media channels that Govt has taken back the decision of tax on electricity bills, it is clarified that there is no authenticity in such news and no decision has so far been taken by the govt.”

The statement further said talks were underway with traders on electricity bills tax issue.

Earlier, local traders have staged a protest in Saddar area of Karachi against the imposition of General Sales Tax (GST) on the current electricity bills.

The local traders held a protest against the general sales tax (GST) of Rs6,000 per month levied on electricity bills for retailers.

Speaking on the occasion, Karachi traders said that the electricity bills already include sales tax, income tax, fuel adjustment and additional taxes. “Collection of general sales tax from consumers is a total injustice,” they added.

