Financial crisis: Govt fails to issue employees’ upgradation notification

ISLAMABAD: The federal government is failed to issue the upgradation of government employees due to a financial crisis, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Prime minister Shehbaz Sharif approved the upgradation of government employees from grade 1 to 16.

According to the document, the purpose of the upgradation is to give federal employees the same benefits as the provinces government employees, with an additional increment promised by PM to the employees in grades 1 to 16.

“Federal civil servants were assured of amendment in the rules, and other benefits were promised to the employees after the upgradation.”

It was further stated in the document that the implementation of the new pay scale was promised from January 1, 2023, with additional expenditure estimated at Rs 50 crore this year.

