Financial independence is the reason divorces have become common: Sanam Saeed

A-list actor Sanam Saeed believed that divorce rates are increasing because of the financial independence of women of today, who do not want to stay in a marriage just for the sake of shelter provided by their husbands.

In a new interview with a digital magazine, versatile actor Sanam Saeed shared her two cents on how the financial independence of women is contributing to the higher divorce rates in recent times.

Speaking about the importance of self-love and its impact on mental health in the conversation, the ‘Daam’ actor blamed some women, who pampers and obsess over their sons, then those men when they eventually grow up and get married, expect the same from their better halves.

“A man who is always spoiled by his mother will expect that from his wife as well,” she said.

Saeed continued, “Times are changing. We women now work so we don’t have to be like them, that’s why unfortunately the divorce rates are higher because you don’t have to stay [in a marriage] out of any obligation.”

“Working on a marriage is an entirely different thing but you don’t have to stay in an unhealthy relationship out of the pressure that what will I do, or where will I go; [and] I have to stay here otherwise I have no other place to live. So that [financial] independence is something that I think is the reason why divorces have become more common because the women can get up and leave; and stand up on their own,” she explained.

Saeed insisted on the fact that each divorce ‘happens for its own reason’ but the education and financial independence of women play a key role in them not having to stay in a marriage they don’t want to.

“It is important for parents to give a good education to their daughters and let them be financially independent, rather than marrying them off at the age of 15. Even if, they have to get married early, there should be a deal to let them complete their education after marriage, even if they don’t want to establish a career out of it,” she urged in the end.

Notably, Saeed, who was previously married to Farhan Hassan for a couple of years, tied the knot with co-star Mohib Mirza last year.

