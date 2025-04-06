Financial irregularities worth Rs3907m uncovered during PTI’s govt

LAHORE: Financial irregularities worth Rs3,907 million have been uncovered in Muzaffargarh, dating back to the 2021-22 fiscal year during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, ARY News reported.

According to audit authorities, the CEO of the District Health Office, whose tenure ended in 2018, illegally approved the budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year.

Audit authorities have deemed the budget illegal and recommended action against the CEO and Deputy Commissioner.

Last month, the Public Accounts Committee (PAC)-II of the Punjab Assembly launched an inquiry into alleged financial irregularities amounting to Rs 550 million during the previous Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

During the Buzdar tenure as Punjab CM, purchases worth Rs286 million were allegedly made without tenders, while procurement worth Rs 263 million violated fundamental regulations.

The committee took strict action over these irregularities.

Expressing displeasure over the investigation being limited to junior officials, the committee directed that senior officers be included in the probe.

The committee also rejected the stance of the Services and General Administration Department (S&GAD) and refused their request to settle audit objections.

All audit paras will remain pending until the investigation is completed.