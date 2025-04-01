Financially stable America a key for world’s security, says Tammy Bruce

Tammy Bruce, spokesperson for the US State Department, emphasized the importance of a financially stable and strong America in ensuring global security, stating, “A financially stable America, a strong America, for as long as we’ve been here, has made the difference in the safety and security of the rest of the world.”

Addressing a question at a press briefing about the phrase “Make America Great Again” (MAGA), Bruce remarked, “President Trump embodies the nature of our original founding about what America is for and the nature of what it can accomplish when it comes to sticking with its values and making sure that we’re safe and secure and that we respect ourselves and implement our values.”

“I support President Trump, and I think that the majority of Americans who gave him this mandate understand that that’s what is possible. We saw that happen in the first term. We’ve seen the nature of his impact even as a businessman in the United States when it comes to the impact on cities and states and the country as a whole, to the point where the American people made him the President of the United States.”

Regarding the US Commission on Religious Freedom’s recommendations concerning India and sanctions on an Indian Intelligence Agency, Bruce declined to comment on negotiations or diplomatic considerations.

On Iran, Bruce emphasized, “Iran’s behavior across the globe threatens U.S. national interests, which is why President Trump reimposed the maximum pressure campaign designed to end Iran’s nuclear threat, curtail its ballistic missile program, and stop it from supporting terrorist groups. As the President has said, Iran can never have a nuclear weapon. He has also been very clear that the United States can’t allow that to occur. The President expressed his willingness to discuss a deal with Iran, as we know. If the Iranian regime does not want a deal, the President is clear he will pursue other options.”

Regarding the situation in Gaza, Bruce attributed all ongoing issues to Hamas, stating, “Every single thing that is happening in Gaza is happening because of Hamas. All of this could stop in a moment if Hamas returned all the hostages and the hostage bodies they are still holding and put down its weapons.”