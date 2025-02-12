‘Preferred T20 cricket’: Finch reacts to Stoinis’ retirement from ODIs

Former Australia captain Aaron Finch reacted to Marcus Stoinis’ sudden decision to announce retirement from one one-day international (ODI) format after being initially selected in the team for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Aaron Finch did not seem impressed with Marcus Stoinis, saying he should have informed the selection panel about his intention to abandon the 50-over format way earlier.

“When you’ve had the faith put in you by the selection, the coach and theAron captain – maybe a little bit more of a heads up? Saying, ‘You know, this is what I am thinking.’ I would be surprised if it was an off the cuff decision as well, I am sure there would have been planning down the track, there would have been conversations between Andrew McDonald and Marcus Stoinis to try to get to the decision,” the former Aussie captain stated.

Australia had to quickly find Marcus Stoinis’ replacement. With the likes of Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, and Mitchell Marsh missing out due to injuries, Stoinis’ absence further weakens the Aussie lineup.

“At the end of the day, each player has the opportunity to decide what their fate is going forward. For me, if you look at Marcus Stoinis for the last couple of years, he’s preferred to play the T20 route. Being in Pakistan, then straight to India after a summer of cricket at home, that can potentially be four-five months on the road, so maybe that contributed to the decision,” Aaron Finch added.

Aaron Finch said that Stoinis’ decision to retire from ODI cricket could have been influenced by the hectic cricket schedule. Prior to playing in the SA20 and the Big Bash League, Stoinis was a member of the Australian team for the white-ball series against Pakistan.

Earlier this month, Marcus Stoinis left fans shocked as he announced his immediate retirement from the ODI format just before the Champions Trophy 2025.

“Playing ODI cricket for Australia has been an incredible journey, and I’m grateful for every moment I’ve had in the green and gold. Representing my country at the highest level is something I’ll always cherish,” Marcus Stoinis said.

“This wasn’t an easy decision, but I believe it’s the right time for me to step away from ODIs and fully focus on the next chapter of my career. I’ve got a fantastic relationship with Ron (Andrew McDonald) and I’ve hugely appreciated his support,” he added in his statement.