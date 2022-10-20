First digital hospital inaugurated in Karachi

KARACHI: Find My Doctor, a leading healthcare startup, has launched Pakistan’s very first Digital Hospital. The Digital Hospital was inaugurated at an event held on Thursday, 20th October at the Marriott Hotel in Karachi.

The event was attended by several notable personalities including chief guests Barrister Murtaza Wahab, Shehzad Roy and Zahra Khan.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that the Municipal Corporation would provide the facilities in collaboration with private sector.

Administrator #Karachi Barrister @murtazawahab1 along with @ShehzadRoy inaugurated the project find my doctor of making Sarfaraz Rafiqi Shaheed Hospital of #KMC The first digital hospital of Karachi, citizens will be provided 24 hours online OPD & free consultancy facilities. pic.twitter.com/3vNkK0kdng — Sikander Baloch (@SikanderBalouch) October 20, 2022

He noted that Sarfraz Rafiqui Shaheed Hospital was being equipped with digital facilities, adding that with such digitalization, the medical facility would become a complete database hospital.

“Round-the-clock online outpatient department (OPD) facility will be available at the hospital,” he said, adding that patients can get free medical consultancy at home through online facility.

Find My Doctor will provide free-of-cost telehealth consultation across Karachi to any and all residents. The teleconsultations will also help the company gather vast amounts of unstructured data, which data can then be utilised by government Institutions to help better plan their healthcare spends, identify disease cluster areas, and develop more robust and efficient healthcare policies. It will also allow for the healthcare industry to gauge which disease areas to focus on and help identify underlying healthcare concerns within society.

Find My Doctor is on a journey to use cutting-edge technology to revolutionise Pakistan’s healthcare industry. The healthcare startup seeks to make high-quality medical treatment accessible and affordable through its team of qualified Pakistan Medical Commission-verified specialists.

Commenting on the launch, Find My Doctor founder and CEO Saad Siddique said, “This is a really exciting and important milestone for us. From our inception, our mission has been to use technology to enhance and improve Pakistan’s healthcare system. The Digital Hospital brings us one step closer to providing easily accessible and affordable, quality healthcare to citizens from all walks of life.”

