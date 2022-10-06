Find the hidden horse within five seconds in optical illusion

An optical illusion which tests your intelligence by finding a hidden horse in the picture is going viral.

The optical illusion sees an irate wet jockey asking people to help him find his missing horse.

In the picture, people in front of the jockey. But the hidden horse is somewhere in the snap. The challenge is to find the animal in the optical illusion, that has left thousands perplexed, within five seconds.

The puzzle will be tricky to solve at first. The horse can be spotted if you focus at the centre of the image.

The animal’s head is at the left of the jockey’s arm between him and the crowd.

It is said that you have extraordinary intelligence if you can complete within the given time.

Studies have shown that a person will get smarter the more they exercise their brains with difficult optical illusions, brain teasers and puzzles.

Earlier, a picture asking you to spot a hidden smiling face in 15 seconds made rounds on the internet.

In the optical illusion, four people were seen rowing in two two boats in a river. There is a hidden smiling face which is difficult to find withing the given time.

If we observe the top left corner of the picture close, a person can be seen camouflaged in the waves while the scenery looks like his hat.

