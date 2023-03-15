Can you find the hidden umbrella in the puzzle in seven seconds?

A puzzle picture in which the viewer has to find a hidden umbrella in a restaurant in seven seconds is going viral.

In the puzzle, we see a cafe scene where people have fun while having coffee and talking amongst themselves.

This challenge, in which a hidden umbrella has to be found, helps test eyesight. It can only be found by a person with excellent observation skills.

Want to know where the umbrella is at? Here is the answer.

The umbrella is near the cafe’s walls on the left side of the picture. A man, who is standing at the billing counter while looking outside, is holding it.

Such puzzles are fun to solve and a good source of entertainment. People often use them on their peers to test their intelligence.

Earlier, a brain teaser challenging you to find the ‘b’ thrice within 10 seconds is going viral on social media platforms.

The puzzle picture shows the image filled with ‘q’. The challenge is to spot ‘b’ thrice within the given time. The challenge may look easy but it can be frustrating to solve within the given time.

Here’s the solution to the puzzle.

You can think of your logical reasoning to be strong if you find two of them.

