Can you find three owls in picture within 30 seconds?

An illusion picture asking viewers to find three owls hidden in the trees in 30 seconds is going viral across social media platforms.

Three owls are camouflaged somewhere on the tree with branches and leaves of similar colour in the viral picture.

Three owls are camouflaged somewhere on a tree with branches and leaves of similar colour in the viral picture. Finding one of the three birds but spotting all three within the given time can be tricky.

Here’s where all the owls are.

The social media platforms see optical illusions which leave netizens confused. However, solving them can be fun as well.

Related – Can you find all eight animals in this puzzle picture?

Earlier, a picture asking viewers to find a girl camouflaged against mountains went viral.

The woman is wearing a purple outfit and waving at the camera in the viral picture, which was posted in 2016 on the social media website Imgur. Finding the hidden girl was not easy because of the shadows and formation of stones’ crevices in the picture.

Despite all these years, it still leaves the viewers frustrated. Many have asked for giving the solution while some have called it ‘brutal’.

She is camouflaged in the picture’s lower half and on the end of a long, jutting rock.

Comments