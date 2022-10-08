Can you find the trespasser’s head in this picture puzzle?

A picture puzzle challenging you to find a trespasser’s head in a backyard within three seconds is going viral.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The viral picture puzzle showed the man standing with a boy in the backyard of a house . They are worried because a trespasser has hidden himself there. Your task is to find the man’s face.

It has left people scratching their heads.

If we look at the picture closely, the man’s face is visible on the outhouse’s right side between the tree branches and and branches of the tree.

You have extraordinary intelligence if you can complete the challenge successfully within the given time.

It is pertinent to mention that “can you find” puzzles are fun to solve. It entertains us and test our IQ and eyesight.

Related – Can you find the odd one in image of rotten apples?

An optical illusion where you have to find two hidden birds in 20 seconds went viral on social media.

The viral optical illusion picture showed a red-coloured building with a street sign and traffic signal. There are two camouflages birds somewhere in the click.

It is hard to find the two hidden birds within the given time. The challenge has completed successfully by small percentage of people.

They are in the middle of the picture, nesting on the ledge where the building’s name is.

Comments