Finland, Ukraine sign 10-year security agreement

Finland’s President Alexander Stubb on Wednesday visited Ukraine where he and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy signed an agreement on security cooperation and long-term support between the two countries, Stubb’s office said in a statement.

The deal covers a range of topics including political support, backing for Ukraine’s defence and security and support for Ukrainian reforms and reconstruction.

“The ten-year agreement is proof of Finland’s long-term commitment to supporting Ukraine,” Stubb’s office said.

Stubb also told Zelenskiy that Finland would send another package of defence materials with an estimated value of around 188 million euros ($203 million), taking the total Finnish contribution since 2022 to around 2 billion euros.
($1 = 0.9277 euros)

