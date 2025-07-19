FinMin Aurangzeb holds ‘positive’ trade talks in Washington

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb has termed the ongoing trade talks and discussions with the United States as positive.

He expressed these views in a video statement after a constructive meeting with the US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick and Trade Representative Ambassador Jamieson Greer in Washington.

The Finance Minister said the United States is the largest trade partner of Pakistan and it’s quite critical that we move forward in the same positive spirit.

He emphasized to move beyond immediate trade imperative and bring Pak-US relationship to the next level, the real step-change investment.

The Finance Minister said the areas for the investment have been identified in terms of minerals, mining, AI, digital infrastructure and crypto.

He said this investment will be a real game changer in terms of economic relationship between Pakistan and the United States.

In a separate development, U.S. President Donald Trump said up to five jets were shot down during recent India-Pakistan hostilities that began after Pahalgam incident, with the situation calming after a ceasefire in May.

Trump, who made his remarks at a dinner with some Republican U.S. lawmakers at the White House, did not specify which side’s jets he was referring to.

“In fact, planes were being shot out of the air. Five, five, four or five, but I think five jets were shot down actually,” Trump said while talking about the India-Pakistan hostilities, without elaborating or providing further detail.