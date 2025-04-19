FinMin Aurangzeb leaves for US to attend IMF meeting

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb has left for the United States to attend the World Bank Group and IMF Spring Meetings 2025.

These meetings will commence on Monday and continue till 26th April.

During the visit, the finance minister will hold meetings with senior officials of World Bank, International Monetary Fund, global credit rating agencies and commercial and investment banks.

He will hold meetings with his counterparts from China, the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia and Türkiye.

Meetings with senior officials from the U.S. State and Treasury Departments are also part of the visit.

The Finance Minister will attend the 13th Ministerial Meeting of the Coalition of Finance Ministers for Climate Action.

According to diplomatic sources, the finance minister will address tariffs imposed on Pakistan by the Trump administration and provide a briefing to the IMF and World Bank on Pakistan’s improving economic situation, emphasizing the country’s efforts to stabilize and grow its economy.

It is worth mentioning here that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired a meeting to discuss the US tariffs on Pakistani goods and decided to send a delegation to hold talks with the US administration.

The delegation will discuss the tariffs and trade relations with the United States.

Earlier, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb stated that Pakistan has no intention of retaliating against the tariffs imposed by the Donald Trump administration.

In an interview with the BBC, the finance minister acknowledged that Pakistan is indeed concerned about the Trump-era tariffs as they have created an atmosphere of uncertainty.

“We all need to think about how to move forward in this new world order, and I believe it is essential to engage in dialogue on this matter,” he said.

Responding to a question, Muhammad Aurangzeb clarified that if the question is whether Pakistan plans to respond with countermeasures, the answer is no.