FinMin Aurangzeb leaves for US to attend IMF, WB meetings

WASHINGTON: Finance Minister Muha­mmad Aurangzeb left for Washington on Sunday to attend the annual meetings of IMF and the World Bank Group.

During his visit, he will meet the top officials of the IMF and World Bank and the senior officials of the US State and Treasury Departments.

The finance minister is leading a delegation comprising the finance secretary, the economic affairs secretary, the governor of the State Bank of Pakistan, and other senior officials.

Aurangzeb will also meet with his counterparts from China, the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Turkey during the visit.

He will also hold meetings with officials of international credit rating agencies, commercial banks, and investment banks in the Middle East.

The finance minister will shed light on the country’s economic scenario while addressing investment forums and seminars.