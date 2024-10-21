web analytics
36.9 C
Karachi
Monday, October 21, 2024
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
Prayer Times
- Advertisement -

FinMin Aurangzeb leaves for US to attend IMF, WB meetings

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

WASHINGTON: Finance Minister Muha­mmad Aurangzeb left for Washington on Sunday to attend the annual meetings of IMF and the World Bank Group.

During his visit, he will meet the top officials of the IMF and World Bank and the senior officials of the US State and Treasury Departments.

The finance minister is leading a delegation comprising the finance secretary, the economic affairs secretary, the governor of the State Bank of Pakistan, and other senior officials.

Aurangzeb will also meet with his counterparts from China, the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Turkey during the visit.

He will also hold meetings with officials of international credit rating agencies, commercial banks, and investment banks in the Middle East.

The finance minister will shed light on the country’s economic scenario while addressing investment forums and seminars.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

With inflation coming down, is Pakistan's economy on the path to full recovery?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.