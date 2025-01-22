FInMin Aurangzeb meets his Saudi, Qatari counterparts

DAVOS: Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb held separate meetings with finance ministers of Saudi Arabia and Qatar and provided update on Pakistan’s improved international credit ratings and recent economic developments.

In a meeting with Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Jadaan, Minister of Finance of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Muhammad Aurangzeb highlighted key reform measures undertaken by the government.

The two ministers also exchanged views on regional economic development, as well as bilateral investment and financial cooperation.

Separately, Muhammad Aurangzeb, met with Minister of Finance of Qatar Ali Ahmed Al Kuwari and briefed him on Pakistan’s recent economic progress and improved international financial ratings.

Muhammad Aurangzeband Ali Ahmed Al Kuwari discussed avenues for enhancing economic and investment cooperation between the two brotherly nations.

Separately, Pakistan’s finance minister was also the chief guest at the Pakistan Pavilion lunch hosted by the Pathfinder Group under the theme “Investment in Pakistan,” on the sidelines of the Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

In his address, the minister highlighted the measures undertaken to improve Pakistan’s macroeconomic stability and underscored the country’s investment potential, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

Olivier Schwab, Managing Director of the World Economic Forum, was also among the speakers at the event.

On the sidelines of the Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Muhammad Aurangzeb also held a discussion with President Gender Equality at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Ms. Anita Zaidi.

They discussed collaborative efforts undertaken in improving nutrition, health, and polio eradication.

The binister apprised the foundation of the government’s commitment to advancing these vital health initiatives and its partnership with the foundation.