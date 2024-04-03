FinMin Aurangzeb summons ECC meeting

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb has summoned a session of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) on Thursday, ARY News reported.

According to sources, the ECC meeting will be held in Islamabad with FinMin Aurangzeb in the chair.

The key ECC session will approve technical supplementary grants for different ministries.

Earlier, Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif reconstituted the federal cabinet’s Economic Coordination Committee (ECC).

According to the official notification, the Economic Coordination Committee has been reconstituted and Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb was appointed as its chairman.

The notification stated that the finance minister will head the panel with the four other ministers including economic affairs, commerce, power, petroleum, and planning, development and special initiatives, notified as its members.

It is pertinent to mention here that before the reconstitution of the ECC, Prime Minister used to hold the chairmanship of the Economic Coordination Committee.