FinMin vows to bring modernised taxation system

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb reaffirmed the government’s commitment to collaborate with the private sector and all relevant stakeholders in propelling Pakistan towards a modernised taxation system, ARY News reported.

Chaired a meeting of the Steering Committee on the FBR’s digitalization, Muhammad Aurangzeb said that digitalisation of FBR is not only crucial for improving tax collection, but it would also promote sustained economic growth.

The finance minister commended the Procurement Committee for ensuring the selection of high-quality consulting services for this important national project.

Muhammad Aurangzeb stressed the need for a result-oriented approach, leveraging existing knowledge on digitalisation, and prioritising early successes.

The meeting was also attended by key stakeholders including Chairman FBR Malik Amjed Zubair Tiwana, CEO Karandaaz Waqasul Hasan, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Country Lead Syed Ali Mahmood, and others.

The committee reviewed the progress made so far in the digitalisation of FBR’s operations and explored the avenues to further enhance the efficiency and transparency of tax administration across the country.

During the meeting, the committee also approved the top proposal from McKinsey and Company for the digitalisation project.

Earlier in March, Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif formed a steering committee for reforms and automation in the FBR.

PM Shehbaz has been named as chairman of the 10-member steering committee. The Federal Ministers of Finance, Industry, Commerce and Production, and Law are also members of the high profile Committee.