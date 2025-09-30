Finnish industrial giant Metso eyes investment in Reko Diq

ISLAMABAD: Finnish multinational Metso is planning to invest in Pakistan’s copper mining sector, with a particular focus on the Reko Diq project.

The company aims to supply advanced mining equipment and provide training to develop local human resources.

The potential collaboration was discussed during a meeting between Ms. Piia Karhu, President of Minerals at Metso, and Mr. Bilal Azhar Kayani, Pakistan’s Minister of State for Finance and Railways.

Talks focused on investment opportunities in Pakistan’s mineral sector—especially copper mining. Metso will supply modern mining technology and equipment and train the local human resources. She shared their company’s future plan of participating in Reko Diq project by providing mining technology and services.

Minister Kayani also briefed the Metso delegation on the progress of ML-1 and ML-3 railway lines, which are critical for the transportation infrastructure supporting Reko Diq’s development, targeted for launch in December 2028. He welcomed Metso’s interest in contributing to Pakistan’s economic growth.

Both sides agreed to hold a follow-up session with technical experts from the Ministry of Railways to further explore avenues for collaboration and investment.