Finnish startup IXI reveals 'autofocus' smart glasses to replace varifocals

Finnish eyewear company IXI is preparing to launch smart glasses that “autofocus” based on the wearer’s gaze. These glasses maintain the appearance of regular spectacles.

The glasses incorporate eye-tracking sensors and liquid crystal lenses to instantly adjust the prescription. This innovation by Finnish startup IXI aims to replace traditional bifocals and varifocals, which often have limited viewing areas and peripheral distortion.

CEO Niko Eiden explains that, unlike varifocals, which permanently combine different lens powers, IXI’s dynamic lenses allow the “reading” zone to vanish when not in use. “With ours, you have the full lens area to see far,” he said. The glasses adjust the position of the reading zone in real time based on the user’s eye movements

Despite the sophisticated technology, the glasses are lightweight—about 22 grams. However, they require nightly charging and will be priced at the higher end of the market. Eiden from Finnish startup IXI also mentioned that although the center provides sharp vision, the edges where the liquid crystal stops might have some distortion. Safety testing for driving is ongoing. There is a failsafe mode that reverts the glasses to standard distance vision if electronic components fail.

Ian Murray, a professor of visual neuroscience at the University of Manchester, commented that the concept is “perfectly feasible from a physics standpoint,” though he is curious about their performance in low light.

Backed by over $40 million in funding, IXI plans to manufacture the glasses in Finland. Startup IXI expects to launch in Europe within the next year, while US availability depends on FDA approval. Eiden likens the technology to the advent of autofocus in cameras, predicting that fixed-focus glasses could eventually become obsolete.