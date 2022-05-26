FIR filed against 150 PTI leaders and workers, 39 arrested

Police have registered a case against 150 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers and leaders for inciting people to violence in their long march on May 25.

According to details, the police have also presented a list of 39 arrested PTI workers.

Two cases have been registered in Kohsar police station of Islamabad for violence and the damaging of public property. According to the contents of the case, Imran Khan and other PTI leaders have been charged with inciting people to violence.

PTI leaders Asad Umer, Imran Ismail, Raja Khurrum Nawaz, Ali Amen Gandapur, and Ali Nawaz Awan have also been charged with incitement to violence.

A total of 150 people have been named in the two cases filed against the PTI workers and leaders. They have also been accused of burning down the metro station near express chowk and damaging a police vehicle.

PTI leader Imran Khan had led his long march from Swabi to Islamabad and had gone to his house in Bani Gala after ending the march today morning. The PTI leader gave an ultimatum of six days to the PML-N led government to dissolve the assemblies and call for fresh elections.

