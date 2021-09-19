FIR lodged, probe ordered after streetlight poles stolen in Sindh

THATTA: Police on Sunday registered an FIR against unknown persons after alleged theft of streetlight poles installed on the newly-constructed Thatta-Sujawal bridge in Sindh, reported ARY News.

The case was filed on the directives of Sindh Minister for Works and Services Syed Zia Abbas Shah.

A three-member committee has also been constituted to investigate the theft of streetlight poles reportedly installed at a cost of Rs2.6 billion in 2017.

Meanwhile, the executive engineer (XEN) concerned has been removed from his post while an AEN and a sub-engineer put under suspension over the theft.

ALSO READ: STREETLIGHTS WORTH RS2.7BN INSTALLED ON THATTA-SUJAWAL BRIDGE STOLEN

A total of 36 streetlight poles installed on the Thatta- Sujawal bridge are said to have been stolen.

Back in 2017, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had inaugurated the bridge built on River Indus, which links the two districts of Thatta and Sujawal.