FIR of Arshad Sharif’s murder surfaces

ISLAMABAD: A first information report (FIR) registered against the murder of senior journalist Arshad Sharif, who was shot dead in Kenya, has surfaced, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, the Islamabad police have registered a first information report (FIR) against the murder of senior journalist Arshad Sharif following orders from the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial.

The FIR, a copy of which is available with ARY News, was lodged on the complaint of station house officer (SHO) of the Ramna police station, Rasheed Ahmed.

Three people — Waqar Ahmed, Khurram Ahmed, and Tariq Ahmed Wasi – have been nonmiated in the case. The FIR was registered under section 174 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

The complainant said that Arshad Sharif’s dead body reached the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) on October 26 and a postmortem examination was carried out.

Later, it added, the medico-legal officers handed over four parcels of evidence to the police. “According to the postmortem report, Sharif died due to the firing of ammunition,” it concluded.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Islamabad police registered a first information report (FIR) against the murder of senior journalist without consulting the martyr’s mother.

Earlier in the day, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial ordered the incumbent government to register first information report (FIR) of Arshad Sharif’s murder in Kenya by tonight.

Read More: ‘Arshad Sharif was apparently forced to leave UAE’

The Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan took suo moto notice of senior journalist and ARY News’ former anchorperson Arshad Sharif’s killing in Kenya.

Later, the mother of slain journalist, Arshad Sharif, urged the incumbent government to register first information report (FIR) on her complaint.

In a statement, Arshad Sharif’s mother – Riffat Ara Alvi – said that her son was murdered and the government should register the FIR on her complaint.

Comments