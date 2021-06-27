Police books tanker driver, owner after Rahman Baba Express accident

LAHORE: Proceeding with the Railways Act, the Police have booked the tanker driver and its owner for colliding the bowser tanker with Rahman Baba Express causing enormous damage to its bogies as some of which were derailed, ARY News reported.

The tanker broke through the level crossing and slammed right into the Rahman Baba Express bogies causing only monetary, and not life, damages to the bogies, luggage van and track, the FIR said.

It may be noted that yesterday, the driver and assistant driver sustained injuries after the collision between the Rehman Baba Express train and a tanker near Khuda Abad railway gate near Sindh’s Tando Adam Khan.

Three bogies of the passenger train derailed after the locomotive plowed into a tanker which was reportedly stopped on the railway track after developing a mechanical fault.

The tanker overturned with the powerful hit of the locomotive when Rehman Baba Express train was heading towards Peshawar from Karachi.

Some eyewitnesses told the media that the opened railway gate was the cause of a collision between train and tanker.