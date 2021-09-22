FIR registered against email accounts that threatened NZ cricket team

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) Cyber Crimes Wing on Wednesday registered a case against email accounts that threatened the New Zealand cricket team, ARY News reported.

The FIR was registered on the complaint of sub-inspector Muhammad Wasim Khan.

According to FIR, the fake threat emails were generated from India via a VPN with the location of Singapore.

The New Zealand cricket cancelled the Pakistan tour at the last minute due to a “security risk” and returned back home. New Zealand Cricket Board said they were aware of a “specific and credible” threat, but did not provide details.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday has said fake emails from India were behind the cancellation of New Zealand’s Pakistan tour.

“A threat to the New Zealand cricket team that prompted them to cancel a tour of Pakistan came in an email originating from India,” he added.

He said 13 fake IDs were made to sabotage the NZ tour and the device on which the IDs were made is registered in India.

Furthermore, the wife of Martin Guptill received an email about an assassination attempt on his husband, if he continue to visit Pakistan.

Read More: ‘FAKE EMAILS FROM INDIA BEHIND CANCELLATION NEW ZEALAND’S PAKISTAN TOUR’

The email id used to send a threat to Guptill’s wife was made on August 24 at 1.05 am and the email was sent on the same day.

Fawad announced that Pakistan is contacting Interpol on fake email IDs and threat alerts.

After reviewing all the threats and issues, our security agencies declared them as fake, Fawad maintained.

Speaking on the occasion, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed said the visiting team was provided foolproof security and given assurance on each matter.