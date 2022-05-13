FIR registered in Karachi’s Saddar bomb blast

KARACHI: The First Information Report (FIR) of Karachi’s Saddar bomb blast has been registered at Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) police station, ARY News reported on Friday.

The FIR was registered over the complained of the station house officer (SHO) Preedy police station under the sections of terrorism and murder against the terrorists and facilitators of a banned outfit.

One person had lost his life and eight got injured in the powerful bomb blast in Karachi’s Saddar Town in which 2.5-kilogram explosive material was under as per the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) findings.

‘Second suspect with bicycle cleared’

The investigators have continued the probe into the Karachi bomb blast. The suspected person sitting near the table of a local restaurant turned out to be the alleged terrorist.

Another CCTV footage showed a suspect in black clothes parking the explosive-laden bicycle took a seat at the restaurant again. The suspect later pressed the button of the remote-controlled device placed inside his pocket and fled from the scene after the explosion.

Sources told ARY News that the investigation institutions cleared another person on the bicycle.

CCTV footage

ARY News has acquired another Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) footage of the Karachi blast that took place in city’s busiest Saddar Town area late Thursday night.

The CCTV footage shows a suspicious man parking the bicycle on Daud Pota Road located in the commercial locality of Saddar, the area where the blast took place on Thursday night.

The explosive-laden bicycle was parked 30 minutes before the incident, according to investigators.

At least one passerby was killed and nine injured when an improvised explosive device (IED) planted in a bicycle went off in a busy area of Saddar. The explosion had caused substantive damage to property, including vehicles, in the area.

