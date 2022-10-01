FIR registered in Korangi fire station attack case

KARACHI: Police have registered a case against unidentified persons for attacking the fire station near Bilal Chowrangi in Karachi’s Korangi area, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The FIR has been filed under the charges of murder, attempt to murder, terrorism and the explosives act, according to officials.

Two employees were gunned down on Saturday’s wee hours when unidentified men attacked a fire station near Bilal Chowrangi in Karachi’s Korangi area.

The unidentified men stormed the fire station and opened indiscriminate fire, killing two employees and injuring one. Meanwhile, fourth employee saved his life by fleeing the scene.

Talking to media, an eyewitness – identified as Zeeshan – said Mehboob was on guard duty while he was on operator duty when two armed individuals stormed the building.

The miscreants asked Mehboob about the rest of the employees. Later, the suspects took Amir Qureshi and Irshad at gunpoint and brought them from the inner part of the building to the control room.

In a statement, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Korangi Faisal Bashir Memon said that the attackers managed to escape easily after the gun assault. A case has been registered against unidentified persons while further investigation was underway.

Comments