FIR of RYK roof collapse incident filed against BISP retailer

SADIQABAD: The FIR of the roof collapse incident in which eight women were killed, has been registered against the BISP retailer.

The deadly incident took place owing to the greed and negligence of the retailer, who violated the SOPs of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), according to the FIR.

Five people namely Sajjad, Basharat, Rashid, Arif and Mohsin have been nominated in the FIR.

“The retailer was distributing BISP handouts to women at the rooftop. It was the retailer’s responsibility to make arrangements for the beneficiaries,” FIR read.

The case has been registered against the retailer and his associates, who have been absconding so far but soon will be arrested, police said.

The roof collapse of the premises in Rahim Yar Khan district claimed lives of eight women, while 74 others were injured.

The incident took place at Chak 123-P Union Council 114, district administration spokesman said.

“The women were gathered at the place to receive the handouts of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP),” district official said.

“The rooftop of the retail shop was dilapidated and collapsed as the women gathered at the place,” Deputy Commissioner RYK Zaheer Anwar said.

“There were more than 200 women present at the place,” he added.

The BISP retailer-based payment system was launched in July 2025 to provide easier cash withdrawals for low-income families in Pakistan.