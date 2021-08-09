Firdous Ashiq Awan barred from entering Punjab Assembly

LAHORE: Former special assistant to chief minister Punjab for Information Firdous Ashiq Awan was barred from entering Punjab Assembly.

The former SACM arrived at the assembly to attend the oath-taking ceremony of Ahsan Saleem Baryar but was informed that her name was not on the guests’ list.

Talking to newsmen, Awan said that she was on the list of guests but don’t know who removed her name. “It is the speaker’s privilege to allow someone to witness the session as a guest.”

Replying to a question, the former Special Assistant to the Chief Minister (SACM), she has resigned from her post and it is up to the Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab to assign her new responsibilities and added that she will continue to serve the party as a worker.

Last week, Firdous Ashiq Awan had resigned as special assistant to chief minister (SACM) and sent her resignation to Usman Buzdar.

The resignation came just after the SACM had a meeting with Chief Minister Usman Buzdar with sources quoting that she may get a new responsibility in the federal government in days to come with Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan likely to replace her.

Awan HAD said in her resignation that she was quitting as SACM owing to her personal engagements and it was proud for her to work as a member of Usman Buzdar’s team and further the government’s narrative.