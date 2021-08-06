Firdous Ashiq Awan may get new responsibility in federal govt: sources

LAHORE: Firdous Ashiq Awan, the Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Punjab on Information, may get responsibility in the federal government in days to come with Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan likely to replace her, ARY NEWS reported on Friday.

According to sources, the SACM on Friday met Chief Minister Usman Buzdar after Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted Awan to play her role in the federal government.

The chief minister, according to sources, has also asked Firdous Ashiq Awan to play her political role in the province. The incumbent SACM on Information thanked the party leadership for their confidence in her and said that she was ready to serve the party wherever she is being posted.

Meanwhile, the sources said that Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan is the most likely replacement of Firdous Ashiq Awan on provincial information ministry slot. They, however, said that the decision in this regard would be made during the upcoming visit of Imran Khan to Lahore.

Moreover, in another expansion in the provincial cabinet, Asad Khokhar has been given a ministerial slot. He has also remained part of the provincial cabinet previously.

In another related update earlier today, Awn Chaudhry has resigned as an adviser to Chief Minister Punjab over charges of lobbying against the incumbent government.

Chaudhry, who is considered a close friend of PM Imran Khan, was asked to step down from his position in a meeting with Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar over working against the party.

Chaudhry, who is an important leader of the Jahangir Tareen group was asked to leave the group or tender his resignation as adviser to CM Punjab.

Chaudhry in his resignation stated that he worked with passion for the betterment of the party. He was summoned today by CM Usman Buzdar and was asked to leave the Jahangir Tareen group or to tender resignation as his adviser.