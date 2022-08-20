Firdous Ashiq Awan offloaded from Canada-bound flight

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Firdous Ashiq Awan was on Saturday off-loaded from a Canada-bound flight after she was leaving the country from Islamabad airport, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources within the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Awan was trying to travel to Canada on a blue passport. “She has been offloaded and her blue passport has been confiscated,” they said, adding that the PTI leader reserves no right to use the blue passport.

In March, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former SAPM on information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan rebutted news that she was joining Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), describing it as “baseless and fake”.

It was reported earlier that former SAPM and PTI leader is likely to join PML-N in the coming weeks.

“All such reports of my joining PML-N are fake and baseless,” she said in a post shared on her official Twitter handle. Sources privy to the matter disclosed that Awan had expressed her wish to join the PML-N.

It is pertinent to mention here that Firdous Ashiq Awan, who hails from Sialkot, had resigned as special assistant to chief minister (SACM) last year in August.

The resignation came after the SACM had a meeting with Chief Minister Usman Buzdar with sources quoting that she may get a new responsibility in the federal government in days to come.

