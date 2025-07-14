Firdous Jamal opens up about loneliness in entertainment industry

LAHORE: Veteran Pakistani actor Firdous Jamal reflected on relationships and the loneliness that often comes with fame, offering a candid look into the struggles faced by those in the entertainment industry.

In a rare and deeply emotional interview, Firdous Jamal said that meeting people daily can diminish the value of a relationship. “When you meet someone every day, you lose your worth in their eyes. Relationships thrive on distance and longing, which preserves love,” he said. He believes that relationships should be based on emotional depth, not frequent interaction.

“It’s not necessary to have a bond with those we meet every day,” he continued. “Sometimes it may seem like a connection exists but it doesn’t. True relationships are with those who care for you, who recognize your worth. Otherwise, living among people who cannot feel your presence is meaningless. They may touch you, but they cannot feel you.”

The veteran actor also expressed concern over his own future, wondering whether he would have anyone by his side in his final moments.

Reflecting on the tragic deaths of actresses Ayesha Khan and Humaira Asghar, whose bodies were discovered days or even months after their passing, he expressed deep sorrow. “These painful incidents make you think about your own end,” he said. “Death is inevitable, but to go like that, in isolation, is heartbreaking.”

He lamented that people are often valued only when they serve a purpose.