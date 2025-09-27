Fire at workshop in DHA phase 2 claims two women lives

Karachi: A fire engulfing a tyre workshop in a four story building in Defence phase 2 turned uncontrollable as two women succumbed to injuries on Saturday night, ARY News reported citing police and rescue sources.

The rescue sources said that the fire blanketed the first floor of the building.

The fire fighters are dousing the fire on the first floor of the building while they also broke grills fixed on the windows during extinguishing the fire, the rescue sources said.

The Police said that there is information of eight to 10 people of two family being trapped in the building.

The rescue sources said that there was oil besides tyres and other substances in the workshop where the fire originated.

During the fire extinguishing operation, eight people were rescued while a half fainted person still stuck in the building.

On the other hand, two inured women which were transferred to a near by hospital succumbed to injuries. They were died owing to suffocation.

The fire fighters have also called a snorkel for dousing the fire.

Earlier this month, a three-storey garments factory building, which had been engulfed in flames, collapsed in Karachi

The incident occurred in New Karachi’s Industrial Area, Sector 8-A. Officials fear that firefighters and rescue personnel may have been trapped under the debris.

Eyewitnesses reported a loud explosion when the structure caved in, causing panic in the area. At least three people were pulled out injured, while fears remain about others being trapped beneath the rubble.

The incident occurred while rescue teams were battling the intense blaze inside the factory. At the time, ARY News reporter Afzal Khan was giving a live update when the building suddenly collapsed.

The accident left at least five people, including a cameraman, injured, according to initial reports. Witnesses confirmed that several firefighters were operating dangerously close to the building when it came down.

However, Chief Fire Officer Humayun Khan later clarified that no further personnel are believed to be trapped under the debris.

Following the collapse, heavy contingents of police, Rangers, and rescue teams rushed to the scene, continuing search and relief operations.

Fire brigade officials stated that the fire had initially broken out on the ground floor of the factory before spreading rapidly to the upper floor. More than 15 fire tenders and a snorkel were deployed to extinguish the blaze.

Authorities added that no workers were inside the factory at the time of the incident, and so far, no fatalities have been reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.