Fire breaks out at home-based school in Malir

KARACHI: Two children sustained burn injuries as a fire broke out at a home-based school near Khokhrapar in the Malir area, ARY News reported on Monday, quoting police.

According to police, the school was operating on the ground floor of the house, while a family was residing on the upper floor.

Rescue teams reached the scene promptly and carried out an operation to safely evacuate the children from the building, police said. During the operation, two children, aged between two-and-a-half and five years, sustained burn injuries. The injured were rushed to the hospital.

Police confirmed that the fire has now been brought under control.

It is to be noted that Karachi recently witnessed a deadly fire at Gul Plaza that claimed at least 73 lives, while dozens are still said to be missing.

On the night of Saturday, January 17, a massive fire erupted at Gul Plaza on M.A. Jinnah Road, engulfing the commercial hub in flames and trapping dozens inside.

The blaze was brought under control after more than 32 hours, revealing the fragility of the emergency response system that struggled to manage the disaster.

The building remains structurally unstable, as rescue teams—supported by the Army, Rangers, and civil authorities—continue searching for missing persons.