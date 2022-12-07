Fire breaks out at Islamabad’s sasta bazar

ISLAMABAD: A huge fire broke out in ‘Sasta’ Bazar in H-9 area of Islamabad, which engulfed several stalls, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to details, a huge fire broke out in clothes section of ‘Sasta’ Bazar in H-9 area of Islamabad, which created thick clouds of smoke in the area.

Upon receiving the information, fire brigade and rescue teams rushed to the spot and launched an operation to control the fire. Meanwhile, the cause of the fire has yet to be ascertained.

Earlier in 2021, a fire broke out at sasta bazar in Rawalpindi, wherein several pushcarts were turned into ashes. The fire broke out at the sasta bazar located at the Chohar Chowk Rawalpindi.

