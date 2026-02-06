Fire breaks out at residential building in Karachi

In yet another fire incident in Karachi, a blaze broke out at a residential building in Karachi’s Baldia area on Friday.

As per details, the fire broke out at a residential building in Gulshan-e-Mazdoor area.

Residents have claimed that several people are trapped inside the building. Police have reached the scene, while the fire brigade has been alerted.

Authorities and locals are attempting to rescue those trapped by breaking open the building’s doors. Meanwhile, residents of the area are trying to extinguish the fire on their own.

Gulshan-e-Mazdoor is a residential housing scheme located near Naval Colony in Baldia Town, Karachi. It primarily features small, affordable, and compact residential units, with a high density of 60-square-yard plots and houses.

Earlier on the night of Saturday, January 17, a massive fire broke out at Gul Plaza on M.A. Jinnah Road, engulfing the commercial building and trapping dozens inside. The blaze raged for over 32 hours before being brought under control, exposing weaknesses in the city’s emergency response system.

The building remains structurally unsafe. Rescue teams, supported by the Army, Rangers, and civil authorities, were involved in the search for missing persons. Families coordinated with authorities at help desks and DNA collection centres while engineers assessed the damage.