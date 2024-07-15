Fire breaks out in Karachi University’s Mass Communication Department

KARACHI: A fire broke out in the Mass Communication Department at Karachi University on Monday, ARY News reported.

The blaze, which erupted around 10am in the department’s audio-visual room, is believed to have been caused by a short circuit.

According to sources, the fire was not severe and was quickly brought under control by two fire tenders that were dispatched to the scene. Rescue operations are currently underway, with firefighters working to fully extinguish the flames.

The Mass Communication Department at Karachi University is a prominent institution that has produced many renowned journalists across Pakistan.

Fortunately, no casualties have been reported, and the situation is now under control. The cause of the fire has been identified as a short circuit, and an investigation is likely to follow.

The chairperson said that the students were evacuated immediately after the fire erupted.