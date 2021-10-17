Fire breaks out in Karachi’s cracker factory

KARACHI: A ferocious blaze has broken out in a cracker factory following a horrific explosion on Sunday in the Saddar area of the port city, to put out which the fire department has dispatched three fire engines, ARY News reported.

The fire department said its efforts have curbed the fire from spreading further, however, it has not yet been put out completely, as it erupted in the fireworks’ warehouse and emerged strong.

Due to the big volume of crackers (explosive powder) kept in the repository, the fire has been untamed. The residents of the area said this incident had happened in the past as well.

The locals complained the presence of a fireworks warehouse in the residential locality is hazardous.

Seven of a family perish in Muzaffargarh house fire

Separately yesterday, in a horrific incident, seven members of a family were burnt alive in a fire that broke out in their house in Muzaffargarh’s Pir Jahaniah on night.

The district emergency officer confirmed the death of seven people in the blaze.

Rescue sources relayed that all the deceased that included two women and four children belonged to the same family.

The victims included 65-year-old Mohammad Nawaz, 35-year-old Khurshid Mai, 19-year-old Fouzia Mai, three boys ages 3, 10 and 12 and a 2-month-old infant.

