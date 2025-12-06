Fire breaks out near plane, terrified passengers evacuated

BRASÍLIA: A fire broke out near a passenger plane in Brazil, forcing about 180 passengers to evacuate as thick smoke engulfed the area.

The incident occurred at São Paulo’s Guarulhos Airport. The blaze reportedly started on a luggage conveyor belt used to load cargo into LATAM Airlines’ Airbus A320, flight LA3418, which was scheduled to depart for Porto Alegre. The smoke triggered safety protocols, prompting an immediate evacuation.

Footage from the scene shows passengers rushing to exits, some screaming as they saw smoke and flames.

Passengers were safely evacuated via escape slides and a boarding bridge, assisted by trained airline staff. Firefighters later removed the affected equipment.

A LATAM spokesperson said the fire involved third-party ground equipment and confirmed that the evacuation followed established safety procedures. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The incident comes just a month after a UPS cargo plane crashed at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport in the United States, causing a massive fireball and multiple casualties.

The MD-11 aircraft, reportedly carrying around 280,000 gallons of fuel, burst into a massive fireball as it attempted to take off en route to Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu.

Footage from the scene shows the plane’s left wing catching fire moments before the crash, sending thick black smoke billowing into the sky.