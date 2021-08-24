Fire breaks out at seven-storey building in Karachi’s Lyari

KARACHI: Fire broke out at a seven-storey building located in Musa Lane area of Lyari in Karachi in the wee hours of Tuesday has been doused, ARY News reported.

According to rescue sources, the fire erupted on the ground floor of the building where a shopping mall is located. The fire spread very quickly and engulfed the first floor of the building.

Getting the information about the fire, seven fire brigade vehicles and two bowsers reached the spot and brought the fire under control after a hectic effort.

The rescue sources said that no one died or was wounded in the blaze. However, valuables worth millions of rupees were reduced to ashes by the fire. Sources further said that the cause of the fire is still not known.

Read more: Fire erupts at garment factory in Karachi’s area of Korangi

Earlier on July 21, last year, the fire broke out at a pharmaceutical factory situated in Sharafi Goth area of Landhi in the port city.

Four fire brigade and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and brought the fire under control after a hectic effort of four hours. Rescue sources said that the cause of fire was not yet known.

Rescue sources also informed that no casualty was reported in the incident, however, medicines and other valuables worth millions of rupees were reduced to ashes by the fire.