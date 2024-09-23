Fire engulfs over 50 govt vehicles in Karachi

KARACHI: More than 50 government vehicles were completely destroyed by a fire that broke out in an empty plot near Clifton Block One, Shireen Jinnah Colony area of Karachi, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to details, the fire affected over 100 parked vehicles, mostly disabled, owned by a private company.

Rescue 1122 reached the scene promptly and brought the blaze under control after an hour of effort, with assistance from 15 fire brigade vehicles.

Although no casualties were reported, the fire caused extensive damage.

It is worth mentioning here that several vehicle parts were stolen before the fire, raising questions, but authorities are yet to determine the cause which still remains unknown.

A traffic police officer at the scene was also unaware of the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.