web analytics
31.9 C
Karachi
Monday, September 23, 2024
- Advertisement -

Fire engulfs over 50 govt vehicles in Karachi

Nazir Shah
By Nazir Shah
|

TOP NEWS

Nazir Shah
Nazir Shahhttps://twitter.com/SsyedHhussain
Nazir Shah reports for ARY News as a crime reporter in Karachi, he tweets at @ssyedhhussain

KARACHI: More than 50 government vehicles were completely destroyed by a fire that broke out in an empty plot near Clifton Block One, Shireen Jinnah Colony area of Karachi, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to details, the fire affected over 100 parked vehicles, mostly disabled, owned by a private company.

Rescue 1122 reached the scene promptly and brought the blaze under control after an hour of effort, with assistance from 15 fire brigade vehicles.

Although no casualties were reported, the fire caused extensive damage.

It is worth mentioning here that several vehicle parts were stolen before the fire, raising questions, but authorities are yet to determine the cause which still remains unknown.

A traffic police officer at the scene was also unaware of the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

What, in your opinion, is the reason of Sheikh Hasina's downfall?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.