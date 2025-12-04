Major fire breaks out in factory in Karachi, declared third-degree

KARACHI: A major fire broke out at a textile factory in the Landhi Export Processing Zone in Karachi, with authorities declaring it a third-degree blaze as firefighting efforts continue.

According to rescue officials, the fire initially erupted in a three-storey clothing factory before rapidly engulfing the building. The intensity of the flames increased significantly, causing parts of the structure, including the roof and sections of the walls, to collapse.

Rescue teams have warned that the rear portion of the building may also collapse.

Rescue 1122 teams report that chemical materials stored in an adjacent warehouse have raised fears that the fire could spread further.

Efforts to contain the fire are ongoing, with authorities attempting to prevent it from spreading to neighbouring warehouses and factories.

The factory owner has also contacted rescue authorities, warning of severe losses if the fire is not controlled promptly.

Fire brigade officials say more than 12 fire tenders, two snorkels, and teams from nearby factories have been deployed to the site. Additional vehicles have been summoned as crews struggle to contain the flames.

The Karachi Water Corporation has also been called in to assist, and emergency measures have been enforced at the Landhi hydrant, with the Sherpao hydrant put on alert, according to an official spokesperson.

Chief Fire Officer Muhammad Humayun Khan, speaking to ARY News, said firefighters are facing difficulties due to the scale of the blaze and structural damage, but are working continuously to gain control.

He said they are aiming to bring the situation under control within one to one-and-a-half hours.

Muhammad Humayun also confirmed that two KMC firefighters were injured during the operation and have been shifted to the hospital for treatment.