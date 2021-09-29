Fire erupts in Karachi church, rescue teams at scene

KARACHI: Fire has erupted in a local church in Korangi’s Number 3 area in mysterious circumstances on Wednesday and damaged the walls and furniture of the worship place, ARY News reported quoting rescue teams.

There has not been a single reported casualty or injury in the unfortunate church fire event while the fire and rescue teams are on the scene.

More details are awaited on the unfortunate event but the rescue teams have said the fire has been put off and the cooling is underway.

More on the matter shall be update on how the fire might have ignited and the damage magnitude.

Stormy rains likely today in Sindh coastal belt as Gulab re-emerges

Separately today Stormy rains are predicted in Sindh coastal areas starting Wednesday ahead of the Gulab cyclone’s re-emergence in the Arabian Sea which poses threats of urban flooding in Karachi.

The fishermen across the Sindh-Makran coastal belt are alerted to remain out of waters until October 3 when the storm has dissuaded.

It is said that the system, present in the Arabian Ocean, is marching towards Gujrat is likely to grow intense in the time to come.

A red alert has been issued to Karachi fishermen as well. The city is embroiled with forecasts of urban flooding if the heavy rains lash it.