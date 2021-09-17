Fire erupts in Karachi university’s laboratory, rescue teams at scene

KARACHI: Fire has erupted in a local Karachi university’s lab on Friday, however, no life loss or major monetary damage has so far emerged, ARY News reported.

The rescue teams are on site to extinguish the fire and have almost put it out, the sources confirmed.

The fire brigade and rescue teams are on the scene and so are police, rescue sources confirmed.

The fire brigade official said the fire has been doused but the cooling of the effected site is underway.

Chilgoza trees in Chitral at risk as fire erupts in local forest

Earlier today, a separate fire eruption was reported in the Chitral Gol National Park has on Friday engulfed chilgoza pine trees, confirmed the Divisional Forest Officer.

The forest department and rescue officials, alongside the locals, have been engaged in extinguishing the blaze in the Lower Chitral forest that has taken over the segment of pine trees of chilgoza. It was a time of chilgoza crop harvest, said the local DFO.

We are investigating the reason behind the fire eruption, he said.

It has yet to be determined what losses, both monetary and in terms of lives, the fire has caused.