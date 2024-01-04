Fire erupts in slums under Karachi’s Teen Hatti bridge

KARACHI: Fire erupted in the slums under the Teen Hatti bridge in Karachi, engulfing over 15 huts in the metropolis, ARY News reported.

As per details, the fire brigade vehicles and police officials have reached the spot of the incident and the fire is under control meanwhile the cooling process is underway.

The officials said that over 100 huts have been damaged under the Teen Hatti bridge as result of the fire however no loss of life has been reported so far.

It is pertinent to mention here that, several families and traders were affected by a deadly fire that erupted at the multi-story Arshi Shopping Mall located in the Ayesha Manzil area of Karachi, leaving at least five persons dead.

The furniture shops caught fire at the shopping mall on Wednesday evening. The fire engulfed several residential apartments and 130 shops turning several jewellery and garment shops into ashes in the multi-storey building.

Later, the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) declared the Arshi Heights building, which was affected by a deadly fire, safe for living.

After de-sealing of the building, residents started to move to their flats in the building, while the reports said the water was standing on the third and fourth floor of the building, which will be evacuated soon.