Fire rages at oil depot in Nowshera

PESHAWAR: A large fire has broken out at an oil depot in Nowshera city of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) due to unknown reasons in which nearly 30 containers were left completely destroyed, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Firefighting teams have failed to douse the raging fire at the oil depot despite seven hours of effort. The spokesperson of the rescue department told the media that nearly 70 oil containers were present in the depot.

Due to the horrific blaze, fire brigades from all across the Nowshera city, Mardan and Peshawar were called to the oil depot to take part in the firefighting mission.

The reasons behind the large fire were not yet known.

Rescue sources said that more than 100 oil containers were removed from the burning oil depot.

